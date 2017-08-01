Now, you can make payments with SBI debit cards via Samsung Pay

The (SBI) and Samsung India on Tuesday announced the availability of platform for higher variants of

This will allow holders to make payments using Samsung smartphones at Point of Sale (PoS) card machines at merchant outlets.

"Both Samsung and SBI are household names in India and it is a momentous occasion for us to collaborate on and extend an innovative solution that is transforming people's lives worldwide," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

users can also avail introductory cashback benefits up to Rs 500.

"We are committed to increasing the share of digital initiatives in products, services and transactions. Tie-up with is one such initiative which will give our customers an additional reason to go digital," said Rajnish Kumar, MD, National Banking Group, SBI.

uses Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, enabling consumers to make offline payments using Samsung smartphones without the need for a physical Card.

