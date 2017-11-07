'NPAs can wipe out networth of entire banking system twice over'

Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO of RBL Bank, says the problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) in public is so huge that the process alone will not work. He tells Indivjal Dhasmana that resurgent public sector after recapitsation from the government will give more competition to larger private sector Edited excerpts:

Q) There have been huge hair cuts taken by to recover assets through the process. Will this process work?

Ans) Three or four years ago, formally declared were Rs four lakh crore and I had said at that time the number was much bigger. The problem is so big that it can wipe out the net worth of the banking system twice over. As much as $110 billion is the networth of the banking system, $200 billion is your NPA.

If loan on a project has gone bad, it will not improve in one day. Something has to happen for it to improve. Either there is business revival or somebody has to put more capital, debt. There has to be active management to reorganise business. All so-called partially provided assets have to have more provisions subsequently. How does anyone expect balance sheets to improve suddenly? These will worsen first to improve. You have to opt for a high level of provisioning.

NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) is a mechanism devised when bilateral mechanisms are not working, particularly when there are multiple involved with each having its own approach. The whole idea was to bring everything on one platform and do a proper resolution strategy. Only other idea was to create a bad bank which has its own pros and cons. The problem of most public sector is so severe that I don't think only NCLT will help. It takes so many years to solve the problem. Life is not getting any better for anyone.

Q) Will the resurgent PSU after recapitalisation threaten your bank?

Well-capitalized banking and financial systems are necessary for stable economic growth. There is no doubt that this is a decisive move by the government that will positively affect the banking system as a whole. This recapitalization will help PSU in their provisioning requirements and provide them with growth capital for the future. To answer your question about whether they will pose competition to us if you see, even while they were facing a difficult situation, PSU were losing market share to the bigger private players. So logic dictates that when we see a resurgence of PSU post-recapitalization it will be the bigger players that face the challenge. has identified key opportunities across several planks of business. We are committed to our vision and do not see any significant impact on our own growth momentum.

Q) In new World Bank ease of business ranking, India gained 30 places to come at 100. Has the ground situation for doing business improved or is the ranking only an optical development?

A) There is a noticeable change in the current economic environment. Government’s push on structural reforms, move towards creating a digital economy and providing a transparent ecosystem for start-ups and entrepreneurs has resulted in a positive shift in the rankings. The new rankings do not account for the implementation of GST. A smooth implementation of GST can further propel India’s ranking.

Q) You attended IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington. What were the views of the business community there about India’s economy after the announcement of demonetization and the roll out of the goods and services tax ?

A) I think that the worldview of India is far more positive than our own views of India. They look at us and see we are going through massive transformations in terms of large initiatives taken by India. The worldview is that these are very positive for India for the long term. The very fact that the country is going through pains is a temporary blip as the new system is being put into place and there are adjustments. The worldview is that this is temporary. This I heard from one and all. Having said that, if the challenges that we are facing persist longer, obviously fundamental sentiments get affected and the worldview may also get affected. At the moment, the world has given us very high marks.

Q) Net profit in the first half grew by 38 per cent, is it a factor of low base or you are gaining new grounds?

A) In the last five years, we have consistently grown at a CAGR of 48.49%. However, with that being said, we have outlined in our ‘Vision 2020’ guidance that we will continue to grow at 30-35% CAGR across our business engines. To reach our target, we will continue to leverage state-of-the-art technology to acquire, engage and service clients, increase our presence in mass banking, enhance our distribution through a combination of owned branches, BCs and customer service points (CSPs), create transaction and payment platforms that leverage changes in ecosystem driven by Aadhaar, UPI, IndiaStack, GST etc. among many others.

Q) Are there plans to further raise money?

Ans) We did an IPO last year. We raised more money this year. We are okay for now. We raised money for only growth. We are consuming almost 40-50 basis points of capital every quarter, based on the pace of our growth. Just to fund our growth, capital consumption is almost 175 to 200 basis points every year. Which means I will need the next dose of capital in two or a half years based on the current rate of growth.