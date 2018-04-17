Over 250 corporates come on board for ICICI Bank's blockchain platform

Lending major Bank on Tuesday said it has successfully on-boarded over 250 corporates on its for domestic and transactions.

The private sector bank said that with this, leading Indian corporates -- including ones from the "S&P BSE 100 Index" -- are now undertaking domestic/ transactions on its custom-made

"This initiative marks another milestone in the bank's pioneering role to promote blockchain in the banking industry in the country," the bank said in a statement.

The statement said in August 2016, Bank became the first bank in the country and among the first few globally to successfully undertake pilot transactions in and remittance in partnership with

"Since then, more than 250 corporates, including the country's leading companies, have signed up on the bank's blockchain application to experience a more time and cost efficient and secure way of undertaking domestic and transactions," it added.

According to the lending major, several Indian corporates have undertaken trade transactions of various types -- that include cross-border remittance for salary payment to employees of a group company of an organisation, domestic vendor payments in another city and payments for raw materials to a domestic channel partner among many others -- through the banks's

"We were the first in the country and among few globally to pioneer cross-border open account trade and remittance transactions on blockchain... I envision that the emerging technology of blockchain holds an immense potential to simplify the document-intensive trade transactions by bringing all stakeholders on a single platform," said Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, Bank.

"In another initiative, we are also collaborating with peer and other partners to create a comprehensive ecosystem in the industry using blockchain and evolve common working standards to contribute to even greater adoption of this initiative," she said.

The statement said the bank's blockchain application digitises the paper-intensive process as an electronic, distributed and unalterable ledger, and gives the participating entities including the ability to access a single source of information.

"It enables all the parties -- buyers and sellers -- across domestic and international locations, all branches and locations of Bank in the country and overseas, to view the data in real time," said the statement.

"It also allows them to track documentation and authenticate ownership of assets digitally and execute a trade transaction through a series of encrypted and secure digital contracts," it said.

Further, it allows each participant to check online the status of the application and transmission of original trade documents through a secure network, the statement added.