Paytm chooses UP for payments bank launch in February

After a long wait, online mobile wallets major is finally going to launch its in February this year. The company will launch its services first in Uttar Pradesh and then expand operations to the Northeast.

founder and CEO told Business Standard in the first phase the bank would have around 100,000 banking correspondents. “In the first phase, we are targeting as many as 200 million warrant, current and savings accounts. While normal banks target savings and current accounts, we will target the warrants as well.”



was waiting for the final nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the last five months to start the operations.

In the last one year, postponed the opening of the six times. Sharma in a blog on Tuesday announced the launch of the bank.



The would start its operations with Rs 400-crore initial capital and the first branch would be set up in Noida, UP. The first branch in Northeast would be opened in Guwahati.







“Exactly three years ago, on January 3rd 2014, we launched our — Paytm. Today, has become the category leader and changed the way India pays. From villages to cities, from corner vegetable stalls to milk booths, small shops to large retailers, everyone embraced the new way to pay by Paytm. Now, we are embarking on a new and even more exciting journey,” Sharma wrote in his blog.

“Today, Reserve Bank of India gave permission to formally launch Payments Bank. We can’t wait to bring it in front of you,” Sharma wrote.

“At Payments Bank, our aim is to build a new business model in banking industry, focussed on bringing financial services to 100’s of millions of un-served or underserved Indians. With power of technology and innovation-at-scale, we aim to become a benchmark in world of banking,” he added.

Last year, during Sharma was in Hong Kong for a stake sale for setting up the bank.

“When happened, I had not got my money to spend on payments bank, which means during initial five days I was a fish out of water and I had to sell my shares to be sold to complete the process, as the bank approval was pending. Around Rs 220 crore has been put into the bank of which Rs 120 crore has come from my side,” Sharma had told Business Standard in an earlier interview.

Eleven applicants received licenses from RBI. After the initial euphoria, three recipients withdrew their applications. However, hopes to make it one of the biggest businesses in its portfolio and the second-largest revenue earner after wallets.

Airtel Limited was the first in India to go live in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rajasthan, where over 100,000 customers opened savings accounts in less than two weeks of commencement of services.