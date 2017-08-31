Paytm Payments Bank in talks to partner full-service banks: CEO Renu Satti

is in talks to partner with full-service to offer services such as loans and term deposits which it cannot do on its own due to regulatory restrictions, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Renu Satti told Reuters.

Payments are niche that were allowed by the (RBI) in a bid to expand access to financial services in Asia's third-largest economy where millions don't have a bank account.

The payments can take savings deposits and remittances but are not permitted to lend.

"Anything which we cannot offer, we will be partnering with the Whether it's going to be a loan, or a credit card, or a term deposit, and other services," said Renu Satti.

Satti said the was looking to partner with several banks, which he did not name, for different services including loans to consumers and smaller companies.

Payments Bank, launched in late May of 2017 and majority owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, a billionaire, houses about 250 million electronic payment wallets and is the market leader in that segment.

Sharma founded One97 Communications, which now counts and as its major investors. One97 owns 49 percent of the and the group separately runs an e-commerce business, competing with the likes of Amazon and home-grown e-tailer Flipkart.

Reliance Industries, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and the country's top three phone carriers, are among others who won permits for payments