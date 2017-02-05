Piramal in JV talks with CDPQ arm for PE fund

After announcing its plans for retail lending such as housing and small and medium enterprise finance, Ajay Piramal-controlled financial services arm Finance is giving final touches to a joint venture in real estate private equity and might follow it up with a new corpus in investment platform this year.

Finance is set to sign a joint venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge, real estate arm of Canada’s second largest pension fund manager CDPQ, in January, said a source.

This will provide equity capital to property developers a corpus of around $250 million (Rs 1,700 crore), the source added.

While this would help expand its offering as it has its own proprietary book lending and a with Canadian pension fund manager CPPIB, the same will help to re-enter Indian real estate.

opened an office in the country in 2008 to invest in Indian malls and shopping centres but shut it as it could not find the right opportunity.

Its parent CDPQ already opened its India office earlier this year and appointed Anita Marangoly George, a World Bank executive, as its South Asia head. It has committed Rs 1,000 crore for the energy sector in India.

Though and have announced a $500-million joint venture to provide debt to developers in early 2014, the is moving slowly given the fall in yields in the domestic property markets.

refused to comment on the matter.

An Ivanhoe Cambridge, however, said: “We do not comment on rumours or speculations about our investments. As we have said before, we are actively looking into opportunities in India but we have nothing to confirm at this time."

According to sources, could also seek funds from Dutch pension fund manager APG to raise a new corpus in investment platform. The initial corpus was $750 million and the plan was to take it to $1 billion.



Both- APG and Piramal- had said earlier that they would invest $375 million in local firms through rupee-denominated mezzanine instruments.

Last year, the duo had invested $132 million (Rs 900 crore) in Essel Green Energy-- a solar power venture of Essel Infra.

is one of the most aggressive lenders to the real estate sector and has lent Around Rs 20,000 crore to developers so far.



Besides, prop book lending, it deals in PE funds and joint ventures with other global investors. The financial firm also plans to launch a housing finance company in four months. It has formed a platform called the 'emerging corporate loan group' that will lend money to small and medium firms across sectors.