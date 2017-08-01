PNB board approves plan to raise Rs 3,000 cr equity capital

State-owned (PNB) has got the approval of board of directors to raise Rs 3,000 crore by various ways, including follow on public offer or rights issue.



"The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held today accorded approval for raising by way of follow on public offer/rights issue/qualified institutions placement/ESPS/ to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.



said its board of directors have called an extra ordinary of the shareholders on September 12 for their approval to raise theShares of the bank today closed 2.90 per cent down at Rs 157.50 on BSE.

