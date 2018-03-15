PNB detects Rs 91 mn-fraud at Mumbai branch where Nirav Modi scam unfolded

India's (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 91 million involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

