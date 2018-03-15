JUST IN
PNB detects Rs 91 mn-fraud at Mumbai branch where Nirav Modi scam unfolded

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 91 million involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

PNB
Pedestrians walk past a Punjab National Bank office in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

India's Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 91 million involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 10:35 IST

