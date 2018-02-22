PNB fraud: Modi, Choksi face ED's wrath; assets worth Rs 1 bn frozen

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze shares, mutual funds, and seized luxury cars of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi worth over Rs 1 billion on Thursday in connection with Punjab National Bank’s Rs 114 billion fraud case. Confirming the development, an ED official said that search operation is underway at four premises of Gitanjali Gems in Mumbai. The ED official said the seizures included Nirav Modi’s investments in mutual funds worth Rs 80 million, and Choksi and it’s promoter holding in Gitanjali Gems worth Rs 860 million. At the end of December 2017, Gitanjali Chairman Choksi held a 22.81 per cent stake in Gitanjali Gems. He held another 4.95 per cent through the holding companies. The combined holding of five promoters was close to 27.76 per cent.
However, 78.56 per cent of the promoters’ shares were pledged in December.These apart, ED has also seized nine luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi and his companies. These include — one Rolls Royce Ghost, two Mercedes Benz, one Porsche Panamera. With this, the total seizure till now is Rs 58 billion. Choksi and Modi are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after it came to light that PNB was allegedly cheated of Rs 114 billion through Letters of Undertaking, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered two First Information Reports each.
