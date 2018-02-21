PNB fraud: Govt to chase down those who cheat banking system, says Jaitley

Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday blamed senior officials of public sector (PSBs), lenders’ auditors and the regulator for financial fraud. The management at public sector has been found lacking in checking delinquent customers, auditors have “looked the other way”, and the regulator has to ensure that stray cases of financial fraud don’t become the norm, he said. This was Jaitley’s first public statement since the Rs 114 billion fraud at came to light. He said the state will chase down cheaters to the end. “The prime minister himself said at a Gyan Sangam that we want you (banks) to be autonomous, none of us is going to call you up, and, therefore, take your own decisions. When authority is given to the management, you are expected to utilise that authority effectively and in a right manner. Therefore, the question for the management itself is, was it found lacking? And on the face of it, the answer seems yes. You are found lacking when you are unable to check who among them were delinquent,” Jaitley said at event. ALSO READ: First big arrest in PNB fraud: Vipul Ambani, four others held by CBI “What were the auditors doing? Both internal and external auditors really have looked the other way or failed to detect (frauds), where I am sure the profession of chartered accountancy itself, and those who control the discipline of the profession, will start introspecting and say what legitimate actions are to be taken,” the minister said. “And also there is an important challenge where the supervisory agencies are now, to introspect as to what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place to ensure that stray cases do not become a pattern again.” Senior government officials expressed surprise that the governor had not made a statement of assurance. “The Centre has initiated a clean-up through the insolvency and bankruptcy process. It has also taken a decision to recapitalise What more can we do? External and internal checks and balances are the domain of the RBI and the banks,” said an official on Tuesday. On Monday, the government wrote to the RBI asking if the banking regulator had detected the (PNB) fraud at any stage.

The lender has been caught in a controversy after it was alleged that letters of undertaking were misused to benefit jeweller Last week, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the internal audit had broken down at PNB, but asked how external audits had failed, too. ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Issuing of LoUs going on since 2008, CBI tells court