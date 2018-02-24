PNB fraud: Justice I deserve is far off, says Mehul Choksi to jobless staff

Owner of Gitanjali Gems, Choksi, expressed his "helplessness" in a letter to his employees, stating that he would be unable to clear their dues in lieu of the ongoing probe in the Rs 114 billion- (PNB) fraud. Choksi, in a communication to over 3,500 employees, said it would be "very tough" to clear dues of his employees or pay future salaries, as investigative agencies had seized his bank accounts and other properties, adding that the manner of investigation was starting to create havoc, and was hell-bent on stopping the operations. Choksi, in his letter issued by his advocate, Sanjay Abbott, suggested to employees that in view of the uncertainty looming overpayment of dues, termination of office operations, and "unfair investigation", they begin scouting for alternate career options. Abbot said: “Letter was written because everything has been sealed/seized my client is not in a position to operate any account to pay the employees. So it was written to tell them that they are free,” according to news agency ANI. Yes, we are in touch. That is a privilege communication between me and my client, I am not supposed to disclose. I have no idea where is he: Sanjay Abbot, Lawyer of #MehulChoksi on his whereabouts pic.twitter.com/pxDNf4YEvz — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018 Here are the details of Choksi’s letter: 1. "I am constrained to write the present email to you all concerned, as a situation of fear and injustice has been created against me and our organisation," wrote 2. "But, now, with false allegations levelled against me of defrauding the PNB Bank and media frenzy, the situation has gone grave, which is turning graver by day.” ALSO READ: PNB scam: ED attaches 21 properties worth Rs 5.23 bn of Nirav Modi group 3. "It is very tough for me, as of now, to be clearing your dues or to pay the future salaries, in view of the seizing of various bank accounts and other properties by the government agencies/ investigating agencies." 4. "Though I am aware that a lot of hard work has been put by you all to bring our organisation to where it is today, but as of now, I am facing a lot of problems due to the manner in which the multiple investigating agencies/ government agencies have started to create a havoc, hell bent upon stopping the operations.” 5. "However, the fact remains that as of today, the justice that I deserve is far off, as it shall take time to prove my innocence, and the future seems uncertain presently." ALSO READ: Another PNB scam: After Nirav Modi, Rs 6.2 mn Mudra loan fraud reported 6. "I will face my destiny and I know that I have done nothing wrong, and ultimately, the truth shall prevail. But I do not want anybody to get even a shadow of adversity or injustice just because of their association with me." 7. "Investigating agencies seem to be interested not in a fair investigation but in creating a fear psychosis within my employees. The kind of unfair treatment, unfair investigation, media frenzy and political statements are making me highly insecure about the safety of myself and my family members." 8. "I reiterate that I am committed to clear your past dues, if any, once things return to normalcy." ALSO READ: After PNB, Rs 3.9-bn Oriental Bank of Commerce scam hits banking sector 9. He further said the companies HR has been instructed to issue relieving letters and experience certificates if the employees require it. 10. The top businessman also clarified that laptops, issued by the organisation can remain with employees until dues were cleared, adding that relieving letters and experience certificates would be issued to them when necessary. 1,200 employees rendered jobless The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids on the premises of the 89-hectare Hyderabad Gems SEZ, owned by the Gitanjali group.

This hit the employees worst as 1,200 workers from Raviryal village lost their jobs, reported Business Standard on Saturday. Amongst these, 700 workers were mostly differently-abled and women.