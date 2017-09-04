PNB Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via bonds

PNB Housing plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.



The company will issue secured redeemable non-convertible bonds in the nature of promissory notes with the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a regulatory filing.



The security '7.25 per cent PNB Housing Ltd 2019' is for a tenor of two years, the company said.The issue opens tomorrow and closes the same day.A subsidiary of public sector lender National Bank, PNB Housing is in the business of providing home loans.Stock of PNB Housing closed 1.98 per cent down at Rs 1,593.50 apiece on