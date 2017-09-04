JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rama Moorthy takes over as MD and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Business Standard

PNB Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via bonds

The issue opens tomorrow and closes the same day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration

PNB Housing Finance plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company will issue secured redeemable non-convertible bonds in the nature of promissory notes with the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a regulatory filing.


The security '7.25 per cent PNB Housing Finance Ltd 2019' is for a tenor of two years, the company said.

The issue opens tomorrow and closes the same day.

A subsidiary of public sector lender Punjab National Bank, PNB Housing Finance is in the business of providing home loans.

Stock of PNB Housing Finance closed 1.98 per cent down at Rs 1,593.50 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU