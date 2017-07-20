TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBL Bank net profit up 45% to in June quarter at Rs 141 crore
Business Standard

PNB MetLife launches Loan Life Suraksha for Karnataka Bank customers

Loan Life Suraksha, a single limited premium plan covering loan liability of a customer

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Representative image
Representative image

Private life insurer PNB MetLife in association with its partner Karnataka Bank on Thursday announced the launch of 'Loan Life Suraksha' (MLLS), a single limited premium plan covering the loan liability of a customer.

The new product will be available across 769 branches of the bank for its borrower clients, PNB MetLife said in a release.


"We have grown from strength to strength over the last 15 years of partnership with Karnataka Bank and have secured close to 2 lakh lives together," said PNB MetLife Director Bancassurance Sameer Bansal.

MLLS, a term cover against loans, provides complete protection to one's family against loans pertaining to business, home, vehicle, education, personal, agriculture among others.

"We have had a successful partnership for last 15 years and are excited about the launch of MLLS single premium plan today. It will help us in our endeavour to extend a holistic suite of loan protection products with flexibility in premium payments," said Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements