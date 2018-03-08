PNB officer gets CVC-instituted vigilance excellence award

Punjab National Bank's chief vigilance officer was given the CVC-instituted vigilance excellence award for timely completion of disciplinary proceedings in 2017, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Replying to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the awards were conferred in 2017 under various categories to chief vigilance officers (CVOs), vigilance functionaries and management of six



The minister said that as per information received from the (CVC), the awards were instituted for the first time in 2017 for the work done in the calendar year of 2016, he said.

The awards for CVOs and vigilance functionaries of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), (PSBs), ministries and departments were in the category of innovation, excellence in investigation, vigilance awareness initiative and timely completion of disciplinary proceedings, Singh said.

As many as 74 nominations across all categories were received from 41 organisations and after due evaluation, the selected 17 entries under different categories for the awards, the minister said.



The Punjab National Bank (PNB) was awarded under the 'timely completion of disciplinary proceedings' category on the criteria of percentage of cases of disciplinary proceedings which were completed on time, he said.Out of total 203 charge sheets issued in 2016, 187 or 92 per cent proceedings, including 140 major and 47 minor, were finalised by the PNB within the prescribed time-line, the minister added.