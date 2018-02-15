PNB Rs 114 bn fraud: How 2 bankers, Nirav Modi & his cohorts pulled it off

(PNB) on Wednesday made a startling revelation that it has detected a colossal fraud worth Rs 114 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) in one of its Mumbai branches. said that it had been defrauded of about Rs 114 billion by jeweller Nirav Modi, his maternal uncle Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, and other relatives through some firms they own with the help of the bank employees. According to TV reports, Nirav Modi said he willing to pay back Rs 50 billion (Rs 5,000 crore). So what really happened? How the scam unfolded Last week, had lodged an FIR with CBI stating that fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 2.8 billion (Rs 280.7 crore) were first issued on 16 January. At the time, had said it was digging into records to examine the magnitude of the fraud, a PTI report said. In the complaint, had named three diamond firms, Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds. ALSO READ: PNB fraud to impact other banks, increase their bad loans provisions In a letter to 30 (dated - February 12, 2018) (Business Standard has access to the letter) said: An excerpt of the letter Modus operandi adopted was as under: It was found through SWIFT trail that one junior level branch official unauthorisedly and fraudulently issued LoUs on behalf of some companies belonging to Nirav Modi Group viz. Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and Diamonds R Us for availing buyers' credit from overseas branches of Indian Who carried out the fraud? A. Two bankers Two bankers managed to bypass PNB's core banking system to raise payment notes to overseas branches of other Indian banks, including Allahabad Bank, Axis Bank, and Union Bank of India. The employees used international financial communication system -- SWIFT to raise payment notes to bank branches. B. Corporates - Diamond, gems dealers

Initially, did not reveal names of those involved in the scam. However, in a BSE filing, the bank has said the transactions were "for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance" and that "based on these transactions other appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad."

Now, has revealed that it was defrauded of about Rs 114 billion by jeweller Nirav Modi, his maternal uncle Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, and other relatives through some firms they own.

How did they carry out the scam?

employees used fake LoUs

Letters of undertakings (LoUs) are were opened in favour of branches of Indian for import of pearls for a period of one year, for which Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines stipulate a total time period of 90 days from the date of shipment.

This stipulation was overlooked by overseas branches of Indian that are also required to follow the RBI guidelines. There is clear criminal connivance of group companies of Nirav Modi and with our branch official and also, apparently, with officials of overseas branches of Indian None of the overseas branches of India based have shared with any document/information made available to them by these Indian companies at the time of availing buyers’ credit from them."

How was the management kept in the dark?

employees misused the SWIFT network to transmit messages to Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank on fund requirement. In using SWIFT, one has to log into the network to fill up fields like the account number and SWIFT code, following which, it is endorsed by a supervisor. The process is completed when the bank receiving the message confirms and the details are validated. While all this was done using SWIFT passwords, the transactions were never recorded in the bank’s core system — thus keeping the management in the dark for a long time.

Who will suffer from this fraud?

The Ministry, however, on Wednesday sought to allay worries over the Rs 113 billion fraud case at Punjab National Bank, saying the case was not “out-of-control” and it is taking action in this respect.

Action taken

has informed reported the fraud to law enforcement and investigative agencies.