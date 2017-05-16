PNB's Q4 net profit rises to Rs 262 cr on higher net interest income
Bank registered a net loss of Rs 3,974.3 cr in the same quarter in FY16
Abhijit Lele |
http://mybs.in/2UVjXSh
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU