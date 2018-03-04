PNB scam: CBI arrests 4 officials of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's companies

A bird flies past the logo of Punjab National Bank installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai, India | Photo: Reuters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday made four arrests in connection with the alleged Rs 127 billion fraud at The agency has arrested two employees and an auditor of the group of companies, while a director of the Gitanjali group of companies owned by Mehul Choksi has also been taken into custody, they said. Manish K Bosamiya, the then AGM (operations) of Firestarter International Ltd owned by Nirav Modi, and then manager Miten Anil Pandya, were arrested for their alleged role in the preparation of applications for fraudulent letters of undertakings (LoUs) submitted to PNB, they said. Auditor Sanjay Rambhia, partner in the chartered accountancy firm Sampat and Mehta, Mumbai, has also been arrested, the officials said.

The CBI has also arrested the then Director of Mehul Choksi's company, Gili India, Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair.

It was alleged beside being one of the directors of the Gitanjali group of companies, he was the authorised signatory for the applications submitted to for issuance of purported LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs), they said.

The accused officials of did not enter the instructions for these LoUs and FLCs in their internal software to avoid scrutiny. These sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, used to pass instructions among globally to transfer funds.

An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian having branches abroad, to grant short-term credit to the applicant.

In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank with accruing interest.

The officials allegedly sent these messages to Indian — Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Axis Bank, Allahabad bank — located in Antwerp, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Mauritius, Frankfurt, without making entries in the banking software about the LoUs.

Upon receiving the messages from under SWIFT, the abroad transferred these amounts into NOSTRO account of with them.