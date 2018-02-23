PNB scam: ED summons Nirav Modi again, seizes watches; top 10 developments

ALSO READ: PNB, others argue over RBI rules on credit facilities for import of pearls Further, the scam-hit bank termed the whole loan-taking exercise by the accused firms as "money laundering". The bank said that the LoUs were not backed by collateral, and these companies did not submit any timeline for import of goods (in this case, pearls). "You were getting LoUs issued illegally and in an unauthorised way through a few bank officials. At no stage were such facilities extended by our bank to the three partner firms. When these illegal activities surfaced, they pointed to an apparent violation of FEMA and the money laundering law," PNB's general manager (international banking division), Ashwini Vats, said in an e-mail response.

6) PNB sets PwC on Modi's trail: PNB has roped in PwC to conduct a probe into the alleged fraud that would help the bank build a case against jewellers and Mehul Choksi.

According to the Economic Times, PwC has been tasked with identifying the money trail and ending the use of funds availed through the LoUs. Further, the auditor would identify bogus transactions and trace the assets of and his accomplices that have not been disclosed in their balance sheets.

7) Modi tells ED he can't depose: Nirav Modi on Thursday told the ED that he could not appear before it as his passport has been suspended. According to ED officials, Modi, in his email reply to the agency, said that he "cannot depose before the agency now as his passport has been temporarily suspended".

ALSO READ: Scam-hit PNB says it has transferred 1,415 employees since Feb 19 On Friday, the government temporarily suspended the Modi and Choksi's passports for four weeks on the request of the ED. It had also asked Modi and Choksi to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967.

8) CBI confident of water-tight case against Vipul Ambani: CBI sources claimed that the agency has strong evidence to make a water-tight case against Vipul Ambani, the president (finance) of Firestar International, in the case.

The CBI is reportedly in possession of crucial information showing that Ambani's assets were disproportionate to his known sources of income. According to a senior CBI official, Ambani's assets are being examined and if the allegations are proved, the assets could be seized by the concerned agency depending on the laws violated by him. "Documents revealed that he has created substantial assets in the past three-four years soon after he joined Nirav Modi's group of companies," he said.

9) I-T dept attaches Rs 12-bn SEZ unit of Gitanjali Gems: Tax sleuths on Thursday said that they have attached Rs 12 billion worth of the Gitanjali group's property located in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Hyderabad in connection with a tax evasion probe.

The officials said the property has been provisionally attached under the Income Tax law and the action was taken to "recover outstanding tax demands". They said the valuation of the property, in the SEZ at Rs 12 billion, has been done by the assessee and the department has put up a notice on the property.

The department, in the last few days, has similarly attached nine bank accounts and seven properties of the group and Choksi.

10) CBI questions PNB's deputy general managers: On Thursday, CBI officials said that the agency has questioned three PNB deputy general managers in connection with its probe into the fraud.

The agency also confronted the 12 accused arrested by it with the material seized during searches, documents and each others' statements so far, the officials said.

The CBI had arrested Vipul Ambani, president (finance) of Fire Star Diamond, executive assistant Kavita Mankikar, and senior executive Arjun Patil (all from Modi's companies) on Tuesday. Kapil Khandelwal, CFO of Nakshatra Group and Gitanjali Group, and Niten Shahi, manager of Gitanjali Group, were also arrested by the agency on the same day. An authorised signatory of Modi's company was also arrested.