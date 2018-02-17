PNB scam: Special court remands all 3 accused to CBI custody till March 3

The (CBI) has arrested a former and a current employee of (PNB) and one executive of the Nirav Modi group of companies in connection with a Rs 114 billion fraud at the bank. A special court on Saturday remanded all three accused to CBI custody till March 3. On Saturday morning, the CBI detained PNB’s former deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty, the bank’s single window operator Manoj Kharat, and Hemant Bhat, the authorised signatory for jewellery tycoon Nirav Modi’s group companies. ALSO READ: PNB's FY17 fund-based exposure to jewellery sector at 0.6% of loan book These are the first arrests in one of the biggest scams in the country’s banking history, allegedly premeditated by Modi and through a clutch of companies they own in collusion with some PNB employees. According to the CBI’s remand application, the amount involved in fraudulent letters of undertakings (LoUs) issued is likely to be in the vicinity of Rs 60 billion, which is many times more than the Rs 2.8 billion in the bank’s first complaint. The CBI remand plea said the accused were not cooperating with the investigation so their custody was required “to recover important missing documents related to the issue of fraudulent LoUs”. The CBI also sought custody to understand the modus operandi and to locate relevant documents to identify a larger conspiracy and ascertain the magnitude of the scam. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi asks why PM Modi, Arun Jaitley are silent on PNB scam The CBI will probe the role of other co-accused and the end-use of the huge amount of public funds diverted by them in conspiracy with other accused who were on the run and some of them were yet to be identified. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the CBI’s remand application submitted to the court. During the hearing, the court observed that the offence was serious and could run into Rs 60 billion and that the CBI should get a fair chance to investigate the case. “The case has consequences on the country and the economy,” the court noted. The move follows 2 first information reports (FIRs) filed by the CBI against 20 people, including Modi, his relatives, Choksi, their firms, some directors and PNB employees. The accused were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct and abuse of official position. The FIR was based on two complaints filed by PNB, the first in January and the second on February 13. The second FIR said PNB employees Shetty and Kharat, in connivance with the firms owned by Modi and Choksi, defrauded the bank of Rs 48 billion. ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB fraud: ED seizes Rs 250-mn assets in 21 fresh raids With the first case registered involving a fraud of Rs 2.8 billion, the total covers LoUs of Rs 51.66 billion. Union Minister of State for Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said the government was thoroughly investigating the PNB fraud case and would not spare anyone involved in it. “Looking at the gravity of the act committed by Nirav Modi, the government will surely work towards his extradition and will punish them for all the fraud,” he added.

The CBI conducted searches at PNB’s branch at Brady House Fort, Mumbai, which appears to be the centre of the alleged scam. Six PNB employees were questioned during the search. The CBI on Friday had conducted searches at 20 properties in six cities linked to Choksi and his group companies. It had also searched the residences of the PNB employees named in the FIR. Citing the PNB complaint, a CBI official said some deliberately omitted entries purportedly issued on behalf of the accused companies to avoid detection.