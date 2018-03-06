PNB scam: Violation of norms going on since 2010, says CBI

Violation of norms for issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to benefit billionaire and his uncle had been going on since 2010, the told a court on Monday. The agency, which secured a 12-day remand of four accused arrested on Sunday, explained the modus operandi involved in the alleged Rs 126.3 billion (PNB) fraud before the special court. An would be issued to one of the firms of and Choksi, and after the money was credited to the applicants' account, a new would be obtained to "adjust" the earlier one, the said. This had been going on since 2010, the said, while seeking remand of four accused including Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair, of of Companies of Choksi. Nair had signed various applications to avail the facility, and he was also a at 19 other companies of Mehul Choksi, the said. Manish K Bosamiya, then Assistant General (Operation) of (a group firm), who was also produced before the court, was responsible for day-to-day credit activities of the company, said the of the investigating agency. Bosamiya was the one who was liaisoning with banks, especially PNB, for credit and disbursement, the told the court. Bosamiya used to visit the Brady House branch of here, the said. It is from this branch that the alleged scam started. Documents for LoUs were submitted on the instructions of Bosamiya, as per the information given by co-accused (senior executive, Firestar) to the interrogators, the said. Patil told investigators that he had prepared the documents on Bosamiya's direction, the claimed. Another accused Miten Pandya, who was at Firestar and was earlier assisting Bosamiya, had taken charge of all the activities which Bosamiya was doing earlier, the said. However, Bosamiya's told the court that he had left the company three years ago and that he was assisting the in its investigation.

Bosamiya had visited the office for assisting the probe 8 to 10 times, the added. Bosamiya was taken into custody around 11 am on Sunday and was produced before the court around 4 pm on Monday, after over 24 hours, he said, alleging that the showed wrong time of the arrest and this was an illegal custody. Under the law, an accused has to be produced before a court within 24 hours of the arrest. The of Sanjay Rambhia, a partner of the firm M/s Sampat and Mehta which was auditing the company since 2001, told the court that his client had pointed out unsecured loans of Rs 51 billion and also brought them to the notice of the Income Tax department. While sending the four accused to the custody, S R Tamboli said there were voluminous documents which needed a probe, and with which the accused were needed to confronted. More than Rs 65 billion were involved in the offence, noted. In order to find out the nexus (between firms and officials), a fair chance needs to be given to the investigating officer, said, sending all four to the custody till March 17. Bosamiya, Miten Anil Pandya, and Aniyath were arrested on Sunday. It is alleged that Choksi and got LoUs and Foregin Letters of Credit (FLCs) of Rs 126.3 billion issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian based on fraudulent claims. Earlier today, the court remanded six others, arrested in the case last month, in judicial custody till March 19. Vipul Ambani, President, Finance, the Firestar International; Kavita Mankikar, and authorised signatory of three firms of Nirav Modi; Arjun Patil, senior executive, Firestar group, were arrested in the case related to the group firms. Kapil Khandelwal, CFO, and and Niten Shahi, manager, Gitanjali group, were arrested in the case related to Choksi's firms. was a senior All the six were produced before S R Tamboli after their remand ended on Monday. Mankikar's said in the court that she suffered from diabetes, while Ambani's said he suffered from stomach pain and back pain. The judge, while remanding them in judicial custody, said they should be provided necessary medical help.