Prinicipal Financial to buy Punjab National Bank's minority stakes in JVs

-
ALSO READForced insolvencies to help Punjab National Bank avoid huge haircuts NPA provisioning effect: Union Bank, UCO in red; PNB net sees rise in Q2 PNB puts 32 NPAs with outstanding loan of Rs 1,176 cr on block PNB to raise Rs 5,000 cr via QIP; appoints merchant bankers for share sale PNB gets shareholders' nod for raising Rs 5,000 cr from market
-
Investment manager Principal Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank's (PNB) minority stakes in their joint ventures.
The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, would give Iowa-based Principal Financial full ownership of Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and Principal Trustee Co, the company said in a statement.
PNB has 21.38 per cent ownership in Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and 30 percent in Principal Trustee Co, according to the Indian lender's website.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU