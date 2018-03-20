Private banks' market share to rise from 30% to 50% in next 5 years: Kotak

The rapid adoption of technology across banking systems will help increase their from the current 30 per cent to 50 per cent over the next five years said Kotak Mahindra Executive Vice Chairman & MD in a media interaction with Chairman Kotak announced its digital-first organic growth strategy today, which would be driven by its “ABCD charter”. ABCD stands for AI (artificial intelligence) enriched app, Biometric-enabled branch, Context enhanced customer experience, and Data-empowered design. Kotak said, “India has the potential to be a US$ 10 trillion economy by 2030. I believe that over the next five years, can increase their from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.” He stressed that Kotak Mahindra Bank’s 811, a zero-charge digital bank account launched in March 2017, which is based on Aadhaar-based authentication helped the bank grow its customer base from 8 million to 12 million in a matter of nine months with the bank commanding 8 per cent share of India’s mobile transaction value. Nilekani, the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Database Authority of India (UIDAI) initiative which provides unique identification to citizens, said, “With Aadhaar, we set out to create a forward looking digital ID platform that would empower over a billion Indian residents to get access to services at unprecedented speed and convenience. It is heartening to see how the banking industry, led by Kotak 811, has leveraged to reimagine bank account opening from days to minutes.” “We have around 1,400 branches across the country which is about a twentieth of the largest bank and probably a fourth of the largest private sector bank. We will add our footprint in a measured way as we see a need for banking presence in every kona kona (corner) and combine it with digital customer acquisition,” said Kotak.

He added that the bank’s current footprint covers about two-thirds of the country and that it was looking at a combination of digital and physical banking to scale the remaining part. Kotak, however, added that he did not see the bank needing as many branches as other players in the market due to its digital presence.

Nilekani said that India has managed a unique payment system which is largely bank owned where the National Payments Corporation of India has introduced remarkable innovation. Unlike western markets which evolved from card-based transactions to digital payments, India has evolved from peer to peer payments to merchant payments thanks to the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

“ simplifies the (know your customer) process and is a very attractive and convenient way to open bank accounts. You have to make sure that is used to bring value to a system,” Nilekani added.

Kotak Mahindra and associates are significant shareholders in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.