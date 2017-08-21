Quinag picks up stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 143 cr

Foreign fund house on Monday bought 1.51 crore of Manappuram for over Rs 143 crore, through an open market transaction.



According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, (FPI) purchased 1.51 crore or 1.79 per cent in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).



The were acquired at an average price of Rs 94.73 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 143.04 crore, as per the data.The seller of the could not be ascertained immediately.Manappuram stock settled the day on at Rs 94.55, up 11.37 per cent from the previous close.Apart from loan against gold, the also provides commercial vehicle loan, housing and small and medium enterprise (SME) loan.

