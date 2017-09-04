JUST IN
The appointment of Moorthy is for a period of three years from the date of assuming the charge

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Rama Moorthy takes over as MD and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Former United Bank of India's (UBI) Executive Director K V Rama Moorthy has taken over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director of United Bank of India since 2015 and earlier he was with Bank of Baroda.

Rama Moorthy has over three decades of experience in various phases of banking across operations, new products and services, retail lending, corporate banking, marketing and business expansion.

The appointment of Moorthy is for a period of three years from the date of assuming the charge according to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, in line with the earlier recommendations of the bank's board.
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 23:12 IST

