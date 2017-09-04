Former United Bank of India's (UBI) Executive Director K V has taken over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ltd.

Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director of since 2015 and earlier he was with

has over three decades of experience in various phases of banking across operations, new products and services, retail lending, corporate banking, marketing and business expansion.

The appointment of Moorthy is for a period of three years from the date of assuming the charge according to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, in line with the earlier recommendations of the bank's board.