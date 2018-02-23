RBI asks banks to integrate SWIFT in core banking system by April end

The (RBI) has asked to integrate link for (SWIFT) with their (CBS) by end of April 2018, said Indian Bank Association's(IBA) Chairman Ananthasubramian is also the managing director and chief executive of Allahabad Bank. She said that a memo has been sent regarding the mandate. Punjab National Bank's Rs 114-billion fraud brought attention to the fact that many don't have integrated into their Ananthasubramian also said that Allahabad Bank, like many other banks, has not integrated with till now. She further called the 30th April deadline as the 'outer limit' and said that all the are working towards integrating with at the earliest possible. While the IBA has not sent any memo to banks, Ananthasubramian said that each bank will have to review their control systems and technology separately, as their problems and loopholes may differ.

She also added that technology becomes obsolete very soon and it is necessary for to undertake the constant review.