HDFC Bank said on Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked it to classify a contentious loan which had led to a jump in its provisions in September quarter results declared on Tuesday, as a non-performing asset (NPA).
HDFC Bank asked to classify recast loan as NPA by RBI
Its overall gross non-performing assets ratio had been broadly stable at 1.26%, among the lowest for any major lender
Press Trust of India |
