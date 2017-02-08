RBI, banks differ on room for lending rate cuts

Reserve Bank of India governor made strong case for making loans more cheap for customers. But, bankers made it clear that there is limited room for easing lending rates due to pressure on low income on back of tepid credit growth and higher credit costs.

Patel said banks have scope to reduce their lending rates further. While central bank reduced key policy rate by 175 basis points, the weighted average cut was to about 85-99 basis points.

Though the Central bank made case for passing on benefit of policy rate cuts, it also admitted to factors that hold back banks from transmitting benefits to borrowers. These are namely - huge pile of non-performing assets (NPAs), recapitalisation of banks, especially public sector banks.

Another aspect that will improve transmission is adjustments in small savings rates are made in tandem in changes in yield on government securities of corresponding maturity, said.

managing director P K Gupta said it is difficult to reduce lending rates in near term. Banks will have to reduce interest rates on deposits to even sustain existing the Marginal Cost of Fund based (MCLR).

Further action on revising of interest rates will depend on how much money from low cost deposits stay with banks after limits on withdrawals are removed, Gupta added.

Seconding executive, managing director and chief executive R P Marathe said his bank has reduced the Marginal Cost of Fund based (MCLR) by 20 basis points in February, resulting in a cumulative 90 basis points cut in the last five months. So, banks are already doing their bit aided by easy liquidity in the system.

The future course on will be purely governed by trends in underlying parameters like the marginal cost of funds, negative carry and cost of operations, Marathe added.

Banks, most public sector banks, are reeling under heavy credit costs and low loan growth are worried about protecting margins and profitability.

In January 2016, SBI, ICICI Bank and other commercial banks had slashed upto 80 basis points across different tenors. They took benefit of significant drop in incremental cost of funds due to flow of money in low cost deposits after demonitisation in November 2016.

From April 01, 2016, banks compute actual interest rates on advances by adding the components of spread to the Marginal Cost of Fund based (MCLR).

works as the internal benchmark for such purpose. So the rate of interest charged to the borrower varies from bank to bank. It also depends on various factors such as cost of funds, operating costs, tenor premium, business strategy premium, credit risk premium.

Another public sector banker said bank net interest margins have taken a beating due to low interest income, an effect of tepid credit offtake. Bank loan growth has decelerated sharply from annual rate of 11 per cent in January 2016 to five per cent in January 2017.