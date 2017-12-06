RBI caps charges on debit card transactions at Rs 200 for small merchants

Reserve Bank of India today announced capping of charges on at Rs 200 for small merchants (with turnover upto Rs 20 lakh).





For small merchants, merchant discount rate for debit transactions should not exceed 0.4% for physical POS infrastructure. Charges are capped at Rs 1,000 for merchants with over Rs 20 lakh annual turnover.For small merchants, merchant discount rate for debit transactions should not exceed 0.4% for physical POS infrastructure.

For small merchants, merchant discount rate for debit transactions should not exceed 0.3% for QR-based card acceptance infrastructure.

For other merchants, for debit transactions should not exceed 0.8% for QR-based card acceptance infrastructure.

For other merchants, for debit transactions should not exceed 0.9% for physical POS infrastructure.



The above instructions shall be effective from January 1, 2018.