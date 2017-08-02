RBI cuts key rate by 0.25% and other highlights

- Key policy rate reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6 pc.
- Reverse repo rate cut by 0.25 pc to 5.75 pc.
- Focus on keeping headline inflation close to 4 pc on durable basis
- Some risks to inflation have reduced or not materialised.
- Growth forecast unchanged at 7.3 pc for the current fiscal.
- Pushes for reinvigorating private investments, clearing infra bottlenecks and providing big thrust to PMAY.
- Forex reserves at USD 392.9 billion as on July 28.
- Four members of Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of 0.25 pc rate cut.
- Farm loan waivers by states may result in fiscal slippages, undermine public spending quality.
- Government, RBI working to resolve large NPAs and recapitalise public sector banks.
- High levels of stress in twin balance sheets – banks and corporations – are likely to deter new investment.
- Next MPC meeting on October 3 and 4, 2017.
