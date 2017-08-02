RBI cuts key rate by 0.25% and other highlights

Following are the highlights of the third bi-monthly Statement issued by RBI:





Key policy rate reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6 pc.

Reverse cut by 0.25 pc to 5.75 pc.

Focus on keeping headline inflation close to 4 pc on durable basis

Some risks to inflation have reduced or not materialised.

Growth forecast unchanged at 7.3 pc for the current fiscal.

Pushes for reinvigorating private investments, clearing infra bottlenecks and providing big thrust to PMAY.

Forex reserves at USD 392.9 billion as on July 28.

Four members of Committee voted in favour of 0.25 pc rate cut.

Farm loan waivers by states may result in fiscal slippages, undermine public spending quality.

Government, RBI working to resolve large NPAs and recapitalise public sector

High levels of stress in twin balance sheets – and corporations – are likely to deter new investment.

Next MPC meeting on October 3 and 4, 2017.