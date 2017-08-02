TRENDING ON BS
RBI to announce monetary policy today, 25-basis-point rate cut expected
RBI cuts key rate by 0.25% and other highlights

Growth forecast unchanged at 7.3% for the current fiscal, says Governor Urjit Patel

Press trust of India 

Following are the highlights of the third bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement issued by RBI:

 
  • Key policy rate reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6 pc.
  • Reverse repo rate cut by 0.25 pc to 5.75 pc.
  • Focus on keeping headline inflation close to 4 pc on durable basis
  • Some risks to inflation have reduced or not materialised.
  • Growth forecast unchanged at 7.3 pc for the current fiscal.
  • Pushes for reinvigorating private investments, clearing infra bottlenecks and providing big thrust to PMAY.
  • Forex reserves at USD 392.9 billion as on July 28.
  • Four members of Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of 0.25 pc rate cut.
  • Farm loan waivers by states may result in fiscal slippages, undermine public spending quality.
  • Government, RBI working to resolve large NPAs and recapitalise public sector banks.
  • High levels of stress in twin balance sheets – banks and corporations – are likely to deter new investment.
  • Next MPC meeting on October 3 and 4, 2017.

