RBI imposes Rs 75 lakh penalty on Bombay Mercantile Co-op Bank

Monetary penalty has been imposed for violations of Know Your Customer or Anti-Money Laundering

The Reserve on Thursday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 75 on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative for violations of norms related to and anti-money laundering.



In a statement, the central said that the monetary penalty has been impose for "violations of Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) directives issued by RBI".



Earlier, the Reserve had issued a show cause notice to the bank, in response to which the submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon.



"After considering the facts of the case and the banks reply in the matter, the Reserve came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," the statement said.

