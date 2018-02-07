JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

RBI monetary policy LIVE: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI monetary policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; read full text here
Business Standard

RBI keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6% on inflationary concerns

In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise

Press Trust of India 

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent for the third consecutive time on Wednesday in view of firming inflation.
 
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel had last reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent last August, bringing it to a 6-year low.
 
In its December review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on concerns of a possible price rise but had left the door ajar for a rate cut in future.
 
Retail inflation crossed the RBI's comfort level and rose to 5.21 per cent in December on increase in prices of food items. The retail inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 4.88 per cent in November. In December 2015, it was 3.41 per cent.
First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements