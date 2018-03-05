RBI slaps penalty of Rs 30 mn on Axis, Rs 20 mn on Indian Overseas Bank

The Reserve today said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on for violation of NPA classification norms, and Rs 2 crore on for not complying with the KYC regulations. said it had carried out a statutory inspection of private sector with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2016. The inspection, inter alia, revealed "violations of various regulations issued by in the assessment of non-performing assets (NPA)",the central said in a statement. "The has imposed, on February 27, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on Limited for non-compliance with the directions issued by on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms," it said. Regarding the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank, the regulator said in a separate release that a "fraud was detected" in one of the branches of the "The examination of the documents, including the internal inspection report, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the directions issued by on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms", said, while imposing the Rs 2 crore penalty on IOB. said the action on the two is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and "is not intended' to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the with its customers.