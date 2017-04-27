RBI to issue new Rs 5, 10 coins

RBI said the existing coins in this denomination shall also continue to be legal tender

The Reserve will soon put into circulation new Rs 10 coins that have been minted to commemorate 125th year of of



The central will also put into circulation new Rs 5 coins to celebrate 150th anniversary of High



On the design of new Rs 10 coin, the said that on the reverse of the coin, there will be an image of Building in the centre with inscription '125 YEARS' below the image.



It will also bear logo of 125th anniversary celebration.



The year "1891" and "2016" in English shall be written on the upper and lower periphery of the coin respectively. The year "1916" and "2016" in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image.



On the design of new Rs 5 coin, the said the coin's face will bear an image depicting centre facade of High Building emerging from the book.



The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image, the said in a release.

