RBI wants more time to tally old notes

The (RBI) again wouldn’t divulge details about how much in demonetised currency had been deposited with banks after the general window closed on December 30 to give in all old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



Deputy governor S S Mundra said the cash received was still being checked with the accounts. A window to deposit old notes was still open at Cooperative banks were also collecting the old notes. “There are 4,000 currency chests in the country. also keeps currency. There is transfer of currency between these chests and RBI,” Mundra said.



“The physical cash from accounts is being verified. This will be over in some time.”



has, say reports, not fully accepted the cash deposited in cooperative banks. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, in which has an account for cooperative banks, is working on that issue.



Also, some notes are in Nepal and Bhutan and will also have to be added.



“Looking at all these things, a final verification will take time,” said Mundra.



The last official figure available was till December 10, about Rs 12.4 lakh crore of old notes were deposited, according to a press briefing of deputy governor R Gandhi.



The government on November 8 scrapped Rs 15.44 lakh crore in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



Gandhi on Wednesday said as on January 27, had remonetised Rs 9.92 lakh crore.

Anup Roy