Reliance General Insurance enters into bancassurance pact with YES Bank

Company Ltd on Friday said it has signed a comprehensive agreement with to distribute its various products.

In a statement issued here, Reliance General - a subsidiary of Ltd - said the agreement - corporate agency agreement - has been inked to distribute to the bank's customers.

The tie-up will further augment Reliance General's distribution network as has a network of 1,040 branches across 29 states and seven union territories having large base of retail and micro, small and medium enterprises.

This is the first partnership signed by the bank since the open-architecture norms under the Corporate Agency regulations were introduced by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India in April 2016.

" is pleased to partner to offer a bouquet of general to our customers," Rana Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"With this alliance, we remain committed to leveraging our Pan-India branch network to capitalise on the immense opportunities in the Indian market."

According to the statement, Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Capital, said: "We are delighted to tie up with a fast-growing and customer centric partner like

"The channel has potential to reach out to the last mile and serve untapped markets thereby promoting the insurance penetration in India. With the alignments of our brands, people and processes, we hope to better serve our customers."