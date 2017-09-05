Reliance General Insurance gets in-principle Irdai nod for IPO

Non-life insurer Company Ltd on Tuesday said it has got the regulator's in-principle nod for its initial public offer (IPO).

In a statement here, Reliance General Insurance, 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Capital, said it has received in-principle approval from the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for the process of its proposed

According to the statement, outperformed the industry growth rate of 30 per cent, and reported 41 per cent growth in FY17.

The company's gross direct premium stood at Rs 3,935 crore in the year ended March 31, 2017.

Profit Before Tax stood at Rs 130 crore, up 32 per cent, while the investment book stood at Rs 6,724 crore, up 25 per cent, for the year ending March 31, 2017, the company said.

According to sources, Reliance Capital, the parent company may divest up to 25 per cent in the general subsidiary. The expected enterprise valuation for will be around Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.