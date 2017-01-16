Royal Sundaram General eyes 25% biz from accident,health cover

Private sector Insurance has charted out a five-year growth plan under which it is looking at more than doubling premium income coming from accident, health and to 25 per cent of its total premium income from the current 11 per cent.



As of March 2016, its total premium stood at Rs 1,700 crore which may touch Rs 2,100 crore by this financial year.



"We are looking at raising the share of premium coming from accidents, health and to 25 per cent over the next five years from the current level of 11 per cent," Royal Sundaram GI chief product officer Nikhil Apte told PTI.



The company had earned premium income through accident, health and at Rs 200 crore for last year and is likely to close the current year with a premium income of Rs 220 crore.



Out of this, the company is likely to see the flow of new business under the segment at Rs 45 crore. Again, the new business coming from online channel under the segment during the current fiscal is likely to be at Rs 8-9 crore, he said.



The company also plans to increase premium income from commercial line of business to 20 per cent from the present 12 per cent over the next five years, he added.



Motor insurance is the largest segment for premium income for the company at present, contributing 75 per cent of its total premium income.



"We want to bring down our premium income from motor insurance to 55 per cent, from the present 75 per cent, over the next five years," Apte said.



When it comes to health, Royal Sundaram wants to increase its premium income to 25 per cent over the next five years from 12 per cent, he said, adding however, "we are selective on group and so we are eyeing retail to touch 25 per cent," Apte said.



As of now, it has 20-odd products under category, after it withdrew 21 products a year ago. It has applied for two more products. The company has further plans to bring down the number of health products to under 10 over the next five years as the idea is to consolidate and make them comprehensive, he said.



The company has become a fully-domestically owned one after England-based RSA sold its 26 per cent stake to Sundaram Finance, the parent company of Royal Sundaram GI, a couple of years ago. Solvency margin, which reflects the financial health of an insurance company, of Royal Sundaram is at 2 which is above the regulatory requirement of 1.5.

Press Trust of India