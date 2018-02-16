JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Fraud-hit PNB looking to sell real estate assets worth Rs 50 bn: Source
Business Standard

Rs 114-bn PNB fraud happened due to failure of internal controls: RBI

RBI said it has already undertaken assessment of control systems in PNB and will take appropriate supervisory action

Press Trust of India 

pnb, punjab national bank

The Reserve Bank today said it has already undertaken an assessment of control systems at scam-hit Punjab National Bank and will take "appropriate supervisory action". The country's second largest state-run lender has been rocked by a Rs 11,400-crore fraud allegedly involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. In a statement, the central bank said it has already undertaken a supervisory assessment of control systems in Punjab National Bank (PNB). "The fraud in PNB is a case of operational risk arising on account of delinquent behaviour by one or more employees of the bank and failure of internal controls. "RBI has already undertaken a supervisory assessment of control systems in PNB and will take appropriate supervisory action," it said. The RBI also denied media reports that it had directed PNB to meet its commitments under the letters of undertaking (LoUs) to other banks. State-owned PNB detected a $1.77 billion scam where billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

First Published: Fri, February 16 2018. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements