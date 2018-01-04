Soon, ATMs nearest to you will dispense Rs 200 notes

Soon, people will be able to withdraw Rs 200 denomination notes from ATM withdrawals as the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) has ordered the banks
to recalibrate the Automated Teller Machines
to ensure that the public is getting more numbers of the currency note.
RBI's latest directive to banks
comes as a big relief for the general public as, as of now, only Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination notes were dispensed through ATMs.
The RBI
in July last year had stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in favour of printing Rs 200 and other lower denomination
currencies.
According to the Economic Times report
, the banking industry has decided to spend Rs 110 crore for this RBI
directive. There are as many as 2,22,000 ATMs
in India and the cost of recalibrating one such machine is Rs 5,000.
A banker in the condition of anonymity said that RBI
has asked the banks
to refill ATMs
with Rs 200 notes
as soon as possible and that it is a good move as they need lower denomination
notes vis-a-vis Rs 2,000 notes, the ET report said.
The report said, according to the data, the total value of cash
withdrawn through ATMs
has gone up to Rs 2.44 trillion by September end last year against Rs 2.22 in September 2016.
The RBI
data showed that since demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, the currency in circulation has reached 95 per cent of the pre-ban levels.
It is presently at Rs 17 trillion, the data added.