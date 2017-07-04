Rs 3,000 crore deal: IndoStar to buy stake in ICICI Home Finance

IndoStar Capital Finance, a non-banking company (NBFC) controlled by private equity firm Everstone Capital, is all set to acquire a majority stake in at an equity valuation of Rs 3,000 crore for the ICICI subsidiary.

Everstone Capital will also invest in the Together IndoStar and Everstone will own two-third of the business. The remaining one-third will continue to remain with ICICI

“At Rs 3,000 crore, is valued at two times its book value for the last financial,” said an investment banker familiar with the sale process for the ICICI subsidiary. At the end of March 2017, the home company had a book value of Rs 1,584 crore. He added that it was a fairly valued as its loan book also has exposure to developers, which typically gets valued lower than the retail book.

closed its loan book at Rs 8,972 crore for 2016-17. It reported a net profit of Rs 183.2 crore on the back of Rs 1,052.8-crore revenue for the year.

ICICI had put its home subsidiary on the block in July 2015 after deciding it was a non-core asset. The second-largest private in the country continues with its mortgage business within its banking operations.

Its talk to sell ICICI Home fell through twice - first with TPG Capital and then with a combine of India Value Fund Advisors and Baring Asia.

“While IndoStar is a strategic buyer, which will own and run the operations, Everstone is backing it as a financial investor,” said another person, who has worked on the The has been finalised and the official announcement is expected following approval from ICICI Bank's board. “The transaction with regulatory approvals is expected to be completed in the next three months,” he says.

Everstone and IndoStar declined to comment to Business Standard’s queries. An ICICI spokesperson said, " ICICI has been receiving proposals from interested parties regarding its stake in Company. However, no proposal has been taken to the Board of Directors of the for consideration.”



IndoStar started its operations in 2011 and at the end of March, it had a loan book of Rs 5,247 crore and a net non-performing asset of 1.2 per cent. In the last few years, IndoStar has emerged a key player in corporate lending and is strongly capitalised with a net worth of Rs 1,901 crore as of March 2017. Its net profit has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 31 per cent to Rs 210 crore since 2011.

It has been operating across corporate lending, small and medium enterprise lending and it recently started its housing subsidiary.

In April, financial services veteran R Sridhar joined the as executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) to grow its retail lending business.

IndoStar has a wholly-owned housing subsidiary, IndoStar Home

Sridhar was earlier managing director and CEO of and has over three decades of experience in financial services. He took over from Vimal Bhandari, who had led the firm since 2011. Sridhar has also infused around Rs 100 crore into the company and has played a significant role in the acquisition of

Sridhar has also been a senior advisor to TPG since February 2014 and had played a role when it was in talks with for its buy-out, but the fell through. Now, he managed to acquire a controlling stake in within a few months of joining IndoStar.

IndoStar plans to grow the business to about Rs 15,000 crore loan book in its first year of operations, said a person familiar with the NBFC’s growth plans.

WIDE-ANGLE VIEW

July 2015: put on the block

June 2016: Talks with TPG Capital in progress

August 2016: India Value Fund Advisors and Baring Asia enter the fray with a higher bid

December 2016: with India Value Fund Advisors falls through

April 2017: R Sridhar joins as vice-chairman & CEO