ED finds 47 entities related to Nirav Modi doing Rs 60-bn 'round-tripping'
Business Standard

Rs 6.21-billion fraud: CBI books former UCO Bank CMD Arun Kaul, others

The accused people in pursuance of criminal conspiracy defrauded the UCO Bank to the tune of Rs. 6.21 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

UCO Bank
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

The CBI has booked former UCO Bank CMD Arun Kaul and others for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 6.21 billion, officials said on Saturday.

The agency is carrying out searches at 10 locations - eight of them in Delhi and two in Mumbai, in this connection, they said.

It was alleged that the accused people in pursuance of criminal conspiracy defrauded the UCO Bank to the tune of Rs. 6.21 billion (approx) by diversion and siphoning off the bank loans, they said

Besides Kaul, others booked by the CBI are Era Engineering Infra India Ltd. (M/s EEIL), its CMD Hem Singh Bharana; two chartered accountants -- Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda --, Pawan Bansal of M/s Altius Finserve Pvt. Ltd., and other unidentified persons, they said.
First Published: Sat, April 14 2018. 17:54 IST

