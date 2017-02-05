Rupa Rege Nitsure: Time ripe for RBI to frontload rate cuts

India’s growth outlook remains muted at this juncture. Even the government’s Economic Survey suggested that the outlook for 2016-17 must be evaluated in the wake of the November 8th action of demonetisation. Economic growth was already pretty weak in the first half and slowed down further in the aftermath of and the US election results, impacting its only two supporting drivers – consumption and services, due to their high cash intensity. Most recent corporate results showed that stresses have continued unabated for steel, power and realty sectors and many other industries (e.g., auto & textiles) that were holding firm until November, posted negative growth in net sales and profits in the third quarter. too has fallen significantly on crashing prices of food grains & perishables and moderation in core inflation as a result of the negative demand shock. It is certain now that CPI prints will remain benign until March, 2017 and CPI will undershoot the RBI’s target of 5%.

On the fiscal front, Union Budget for 2017-18 was more conservative than expected and has acted more in favour of “fiscal prudence” by setting fiscal deficit target at 3.2%, a modest deviation from the roadmap’s 3% but much lower than expected. The government’s net borrowings are also pegged at Rs 3.48 lakh crore- lower than the previous year, though this accounts for Rs 75,000 crore in buybacks. This is one grey area for the fixed income investors, as they have no clue today as to when these buy-backs will happen and when is the maturity. Another area of concern is the largeness of revenues expected from the small savings schemes. However, we must remember that government has not accounted for any revenue from the new income declaration scheme, which could be substantial. This to some extent may help the government compensate for the possible loss of revenues from the small savings schemes.

Against the domestic backdrop of weakened economic growth momentum, benign and the Budget’s commitment to fiscal prudence, there is a very high chance that may cut policy rates more aggressively on February 8th. While may weigh local factors against three emerging global risks – rising Fed rates, changed direction of global crude oil prices and improved expectations of global outlook, in our opinion, it will attach higher weights to local factors than global ones, given the severity of domestic growth slowdown. Banks have already cut MCLRs after the Prime Minister’s speech on December 31st. While “transmission” has happened through the credit segments, it has not happened through the corporate bond market to the same extent. The costs of borrowings on long tenor instruments still remain very high. Moreover, it is in the interest of the government to push the bond yields down, as they would like to borrow long at a decent rate in 2017-18.