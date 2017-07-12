RuPay credit cards operational since June 15: NPCI chief

He said NPCI is also in talks with private banks to issue Rupay Credit Cards

are already in operation since June 15, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Managing Director and CEO A P Hota today said.



"For all practical purposes have already been launched. It is already in operation since June 15. As many as ten are issuing these credit cards," Hota told PTI from his Mumbai office.



Of the ten issuing Credit Cards, eight are public sector banks, while one is a private bank and the other a cooperative bank, Hota said.



The eight are - Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank, IDBI, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank and Vijaya Bank.



The other two are - HDFC Bank (private bank) and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, he said.



The NPCI, the nodal agency for systems in the country, is going to conduct a formal launch in Mumbai in the middle of this month or in all likelihood next month, Hota said.



"We are not focusing more on the formal launch, but focusing more on technically enabling more and more in credit cards," he said.



Hota also said a pilot is going on with five and by March 2018, NPCI plans to have 25 altogether on board.



He also said the business development department of NPCI is in touch with the to technically enable them.



"Our officials are visiting the to technically enable them to issue We are making them aware of its benefits, and how better they are compared to Visa and Master Card," he said.



Hota said NPCI is also in talks with to issue



Replying to a query, he said each have issued between 50 and 100 credit cards, but would increase numbers as and when requests come their way.

Press Trust of India