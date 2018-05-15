Rupee crashes by 56 paise to close below 68 level against US dollar

JUST IN
Free banking services, including ATM withdrawal out of GST: FinMin official
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, Indian currency

The rupee on Tuesday crashed by 56 paise to close below the 68 level against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

The domestic currency closed sharply down at 68.07/08 per dollar against the previous close of 67.51 per dollar on heavy dollar demand.

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 91.98/92.00 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates : (In Rs per unit)

Unit


Interbank

RBI Reference US Dollar

68.07/08

Rs.67.5288 Pound Sterling

91.98/92.00

Rs.80.5281 Euro

80.90/92 Japanese yen (100)

61.93/95.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 18:35 IST

