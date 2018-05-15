Rupee crashes by 56 paise to close below 68 level against US dollar

-
-
The rupee on Tuesday crashed by 56 paise to close below the 68 level against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market here.
The domestic currency closed sharply down at 68.07/08 per dollar against the previous close of 67.51 per dollar on heavy dollar demand.
The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 91.98/92.00 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.
Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates : (In Rs per unit)
Unit
Interbank
RBI Reference US Dollar
68.07/08
Rs.67.5288 Pound Sterling
91.98/92.00
Rs.80.5281 Euro
80.90/92 Japanese yen (100)
61.93/95.
