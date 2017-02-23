Rupee regains 14 paise to 66.82 against dollar

Gains were on the back of fresh dollar selling by banks and exporters

The on Thursday staged a smart recovery by gaining 14 paise to close at 66.82 a on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters on the back of weakness of greenback in the overseas market.



The resumed stable at its overnight level of 66.96 and hovered in a range of 66.78-66.97 before ending at 66.82 per dollar, showing a gain of 14 paise or 0.21 per cent.



On Wednesday, the domestic currency eased by four paise or 0.06 per cent.



The index was trading higher by 0.06 per cent against a basket of six currencies in the late afternoon trade.



In the overseas market, the fell against its major rivals yesterday, reversing an earlier advance as the latest commentary from the indicated a desire to hike rates "fairly soon", but expressed uncertainty about President Donald Trump's fiscal policies.



Fresh also boosted the against the dollar, a dealer said. Foreign investors bought worth a net Rs 393.33 crore on Thursday, according to the provisional data issued by stock exchanges.

Press Trust of India