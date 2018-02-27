Rupee remain under pressure, drops 8 paise to 64.87 against dollar

The remained under pressure for the second straight day on Tuesday and depreciated by 8 to end at 64.87 against the American unit on sustained demand from importers and banks amid heavy Market nervousness over possible fiscal slippages due to a sudden spike in along with massive added to the volatility. A modest sell-off in local equities also weighed on sentiment. The government is scheduled to release the December quarter growth numbers as well as IIP data on Wednesday. The Indian currency traded in a tight range in low volumes and hovered between 64.76 and 64.96. Overall, the forex market was cautious as traders awaited the highly-anticipated testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday for more clarity on US monetary policy. Meanwhile, (FPIs) and funds sold shares worth Rs 11.19 billion on a net basis on Monday. Maintaining its bearish trend, the opened a tad weak at 64.81 from Monday's close of 64.79 at the interbank foreign exchange market, outweighed by greenback purchases. It recovered briefly to hit the session's high of 64.76 before drifting sharply to 64.96 in late afternoon deals. The home unit finally settled the day at 64.87, showing a loss of 8 paise, or 0.12 per cent. On Monday, the had lost 6 versus the The RBI, meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the at 64.8514 and for the euro at 79.9683. fell back modestly after a brief overnight spike ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in US crude inventories, although OPEC's ability to curtail production helped stem a larger price slide. Brent crude futures were trading at $67.16 a barrel in early Asian trading. Domestic equity markets suffered a bearish reversal after a spectacular two-session relief rally. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped almost 100 points to end at 34,346.39, while Nifty fell 28 points to 10,554.30. Globally, the US edged down against most major currencies. The index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, was up at 89.80 in early trade. However, in cross-currency trades, the bounced back against the pound sterling to finish at 90.60 per pound from 91.02 and rebounded against the euro to settle at 79.92 as compared to 79.93 on Monday. The local currency also recovered against the Japanese yen to close at 60.64 per 100 yens from 60.77 earlier. Elsewhere, the pound sterling retreated from its early highs to trade modestly weak against the greenback after credit ratings agency Moody's released its Brexit Monitor report, which said growth will ease in 2018. Euro, however, gained further ground against the US in the face of mixed German inflation numbers. In forward market on Tuesday, premium for declined owing to fresh receiving from exporters. The benchmark six-month forward premium payable in July edged lower to 112.50-114.50 from 116.50-118.50 and the far-forward January 2019 contract also fell sharply to 237.50-239.50 against 243-245 previously.