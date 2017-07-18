Rupee up 2 paise against US dollar; closes at Rs 64.33

The rupee on Tesdaye today strengthened by 2 paise against the US currency to close at Rs 64.33 per dollar compared to the previous close of Rs 64.35 per dollar.



The domestic currency also closed higher against the British pound at Rs 83.73/75 compared to the last close of 84.05/07 at the close of the market today.



Following are the Interbank and RBI rates:Unit Interbank RBI Reference 64.33/34 Rs.64.3301 Pound Sterling 83.73/75 Euro Rs.74.1469 Euro 74.29/31 and Japanese Yen(100) 57.

