Rupee volatility disappears, hedging dips

The volatility in the Indian has all but vanished in the past few months, which, dealers say, is leading to a hubris among importers and companies with exposure, who are increasingly keeping their positions unhedged.

Part of the reason for the stable is active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), say dealers. While the central bank has communicated in the past that it intervenes to iron out volatility, dealers say under the present dispensation, the central bank is nullifying the volatility to a large extent.

For the past few weeks, the exchange rate has hardly inched by five paise.

The in the first three months has moved quite rapidly, but the intervention has meant it is maintaining an extended stability for some time now.





“On the one hand, the is buying flows, breaking the strengthening bias of the On the other, the strength itself is getting arrested by the improving outlook in the Eurozone and the UK,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings & Research.

“However, geopolitical stability will be critical for sustaining this stability,” Niyogi added.

In the absence of volatility, market activity shrinks, which may lead to imperfect price quotations to clients who need foreign exchange. Besides, the perceived stability can be deceiving. As companies drop their guards and keep their exposures unhedged, any sharp and sudden breakout can lead to massive losses in the books.

“Historically, whenever there has been an extended calm in the exchange rates, the breakout has always been sharp and devastating for many,” said the head of financial markets at a private bank.

The in the recent past though, has moved fast. It has strengthened about 5.5 per cent in the past six months against the US dollar, against a general expectation it would depreciate gradually. At the start of the calendar year, the was trading at 68.23 a On Thursday, the local closed at 64.43 a While India’s positive macroeconomic fundamentals are in play, the huge global liquidity surplus is largely responsible for the strength in But it should not remain so.

“This is a liquidity-driven strength and should correct once there is a pull-back. But it is difficult to predict when,” said Samir Lodha, managing director of QuantArt Markets Solutions, a risk management firm.

Even large information technology companies are not immune to the sudden rise in Tata Consultancy Services reported fall in its June quarter profit on the rupee’s strength.

T S Bhasin, chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council, said the negative impact of a strong on is “clearly visible in the form of shipments showing a negative growth, measured in ”

Ananth Narayan, managing director for Asean and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, termed this as “complacency”, while he pointed out that even some foreign portfolio investors are seen not keen on hedging. Hedging adds up to

5-6 per cent of the cost and the bet seems to be that the won’t depreciate by that much in a year. Surely, some dealers say there is more room for the to strengthen. For example, Satyajit Kanjilal, managing director of Forexserve sees the strengthening to 60 a by December. However, not all share this view. Narayan sees the gradually depreciate in the coming days.