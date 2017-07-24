S&P 500's Biggest Pension Plans Face $382-Bn Funding Gap

Of the 200 biggest defined-benefit plans in the S&P 500 based on assets, 186 aren’t fully funded. Simply put, they don’t have enough money to fund current and future retirees. The situation worsened for more than half of these funds from the financial year 2015 to 2016.

A big part of the reason is the poor returns they got from their in the superlow interest-rate environment that followed the financial crisis. It’s left a hole of $382 billion for the top 200 plans. Here is a look:

The S&P’s Most Underfunded Plans



