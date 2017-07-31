SBI cuts savings rate by 0.5%; 90% customers to be impacted

on Monday cut the interest rate on savings account deposits up to Rs 1 crore by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, lowest in six years, a decision that will impact 90 per cent of its



The bank's decision comes two days ahead of RBI's monetary policy meet and is likely to trigger rate war among peers.





SBI's savings account base is of around Rs 9 lakh crore.

The country's largest lender, however, will continue to pay 4 per cent interest on savings accounts with deposits of above Rs 1 crore, it said in a statement.



The two-tier savings account interest rate comes into effect from today. The bank's savings account rate was 3.5 per cent during March 2003 to May 2011 for all savings account



The reduction, said, is "on the back of large inflows in savings and current accounts during demonetisation period in November & December 2016.



"The decline in the rate of inflation, high real interest and the expected softening of interest are the other considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank," it said.



Later, talking to reporters in a conference call, Managing Director Rajnish Kumar said the 4 per cent interest rate on savings accounts has remained static since 2011, although the overall interest rate has come down and also the retail inflation.



The rationale for the rate cut, Kumar said, is that the real interest are really high and "there was no choice for the but to bring down the savings account interest rate...We have been cutting the term deposit and were watching for a right time (to cut rates)." Under the current circumstances, Kumar said the choice before the was to either raise the marginal cost of (MCLR) or cut savings interest



"We did not consider it appropriate to raise the MCLR, because for lot of segments like agriculture, SMEs, retail housing, affordable housing, the cost and EMI would have gone up," he added.



Moreover, Kumar said the witnessed a surge in deposits following demonetisation in November and bulk of such deposits, which attracts interest are still with the



"The revision in savings rate would enable us to maintain the MCLR at the existing rates, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in SME, & affordable housing segments," Kumar said.



The lender has also encouraged to move to (FDR) citing less volatility.



"We encourage people to move to FDR as we expect less volatility and better facilitation due to our strong reach, distribution and franchise network. Reduction in was also important as it was difficult to maintain MCLR at the current levels," he said further.



caters to a customer base of more than 42 crores of which nearly 2 crores use mobile banking. Around 3.27 crore are users, 1.03 crore are State Buddy users and 34.5 crores are holders.



The lender is a trend setter and may prompt peers to follow suit.



When asked if the would further cut both the and savings rate if cuts the key repo rate in its August 2 monetary policy review, he said the will take a call accordingly.



Bank's Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO) meeting is also scheduled in the last week of August.



The stock of the closed 4.46 per cent up at Rs 312.55 on on Monday.