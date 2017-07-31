SBI cuts savings rate by 0.5%; 90% customers to be impacted

SBI
on Monday cut the interest rate on savings bank
account deposits up to Rs 1 crore by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, lowest in six years, a decision that will impact 90 per cent of its customers.
The bank's decision comes two days ahead of RBI's monetary policy meet and is likely to trigger rate war among peers.
SBI's savings bank
account base is of around Rs 9 lakh crore.
The country's largest lender, however, will continue to pay 4 per cent interest on savings bank
accounts with deposits of above Rs 1 crore, it said in a statement.
The two-tier savings bank
account interest rate comes into effect from today. The bank's savings account rate was 3.5 per cent during March 2003 to May 2011 for all savings bank
account customers.
The reduction, SBI
said, is "on the back of large inflows in savings and current accounts during demonetisation period in November & December 2016.
"The decline in the rate of inflation, high real interest rates
and the expected softening of interest rates
are the other considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank," it said.
Later, talking to reporters in a conference call, SBI
Managing Director Rajnish Kumar said the 4 per cent interest rate on savings bank
accounts has remained static since 2011, although the overall interest rate has come down and also the retail inflation.
The rationale for the rate cut, Kumar said, is that the real interest rates
are really high and "there was no choice for the bank
but to bring down the savings bank
account interest rate...We have been cutting the term deposit rates
and were watching for a right time (to cut rates)." Under the current circumstances, Kumar said the choice before the bank
was to either raise the marginal cost of lending rates
(MCLR) or cut savings bank
interest rates.
"We did not consider it appropriate to raise the MCLR, because for lot of segments like agriculture, SMEs, retail housing, affordable housing, the cost and EMI would have gone up," he added.
Moreover, Kumar said the bank
witnessed a surge in deposits following demonetisation in November and bulk of such deposits, which attracts interest are still with the bank.
"The revision in savings bank
rate would enable us to maintain the MCLR at the existing rates, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in SME, agriculture
& affordable housing segments," Kumar said.
"We encourage people to move to FDR as we expect less volatility and better facilitation due to our strong reach, distribution and franchise network. Reduction in rates
was also important as it was difficult to maintain MCLR at the current levels," he said further.
SBI
caters to a customer base of more than 42 crores of which nearly 2 crores use mobile banking. Around 3.27 crore are internet banking
users, 1.03 crore are State Bank
Buddy users and 34.5 crores are debit card
holders.
The lender is a trend setter and may prompt peers to follow suit.
When asked if the bank
would further cut both the lending
and savings rate if RBI
cuts the key repo rate in its August 2 monetary policy review, he said the bank
will take a call accordingly.
Bank's Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO) meeting is also scheduled in the last week of August.
The stock of the bank
closed 4.46 per cent up at Rs 312.55 on BSE
on Monday.
